China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CPHI opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a negative net margin of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

