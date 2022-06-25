China Yuchai International Limited Announces Annual Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

China Yuchai International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. China Yuchai International has a dividend payout ratio of 85.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect China Yuchai International to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.6%.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $9.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in China Yuchai International Limited ( NYSE:CYD Get Rating ) by 1,245.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

CYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Greenridge Global reduced their price objective on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About China Yuchai International (Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.