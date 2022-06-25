Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cigna by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Cigna by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cigna by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $265.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.34.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.