Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.10 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.05.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.