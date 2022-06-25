Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,543 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 91,106 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.8% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $42,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 361,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 70,385 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 24,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 65,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 139,464 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

