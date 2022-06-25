CNB Bank Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.9% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.