Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.23

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$67.23 and last traded at C$67.59, with a volume of 11279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Cogeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.52.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$748.07 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.6899994 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

