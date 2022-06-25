Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $67.23

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$67.23 and last traded at C$67.59, with a volume of 11279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.96.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upgraded Cogeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.52.
Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)
Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.