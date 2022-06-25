Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Cut by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 110,233 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.53.

CTSH stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.92. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

