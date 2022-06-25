Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 540 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,860 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.09. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.10.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

