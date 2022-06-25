Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded by Redburn Partners

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COIN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, with a total value of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,121,844 shares in the company, valued at $67,983,746.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $404,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 140.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,096 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.