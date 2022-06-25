Comparing NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) & FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 30.64% 12.66% 1.30% FNCB Bancorp 33.19% 12.76% 1.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NBT Bancorp and FNCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $497.67 million 3.22 $154.88 million $3.54 10.58 FNCB Bancorp $59.97 million 2.63 $21.37 million $0.99 7.97

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. NBT Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. FNCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats FNCB Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 140 branches and 164 ATMs in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products. It also provides residential mortgage loans, and home equity term loans and lines of credit; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, automobile financing, lines of credit, and overdraft protection loans; state and political subdivision loans and leases; and purchased loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards; mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; remote deposit capture, merchant, treasury, and purchasing card services; and wealth management services. As of January 28, 2022, it operated 17 community offices located in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

