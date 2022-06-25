Comparing NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) and Its Competitors

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NextPlay Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextPlay Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies Competitors 70 785 1625 31 2.64

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 449.45%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 46.93%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -566.50% -71.24% -47.68% NextPlay Technologies Competitors -2,283.02% -104.30% -6.77%

Risk and Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 3.25, meaning that their average stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million -$16.51 million -0.46 NextPlay Technologies Competitors $3.49 billion $133.97 million 15.34

NextPlay Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. NextPlay Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About NextPlay Technologies (Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.