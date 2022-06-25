Comparing NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) and Its Competitors

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NextPlay Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextPlay Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextPlay Technologies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|NextPlay Technologies Competitors
|70
|785
|1625
|31
|2.64
Profitability
This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextPlay Technologies
|-566.50%
|-71.24%
|-47.68%
|NextPlay Technologies Competitors
|-2,283.02%
|-104.30%
|-6.77%
Risk and Volatility
NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 3.25, meaning that their average stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextPlay Technologies
|$8.20 million
|-$16.51 million
|-0.46
|NextPlay Technologies Competitors
|$3.49 billion
|$133.97 million
|15.34
NextPlay Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. NextPlay Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
25.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
About NextPlay Technologies (Get Rating)
NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.
