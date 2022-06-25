Compass Point Cuts Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target to $22.00

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Compass Point from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.89 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

