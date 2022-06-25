Compass Point Trims Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Target Price to $27.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Compass Point from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 48,679 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

