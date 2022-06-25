Concentric Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,455 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

