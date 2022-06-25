Concentric Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,487 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 290.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on O. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

