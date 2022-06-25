Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.18 and its 200 day moving average is $227.09. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.
In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.10.
FedEx Profile (Get Rating)
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.