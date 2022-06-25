Concentric Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.5% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX opened at $243.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.18 and its 200 day moving average is $227.09. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FedEx from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.10.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

