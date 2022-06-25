Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after buying an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.12.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

