Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

