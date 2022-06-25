Concentric Wealth Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 2,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $330.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $321.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

