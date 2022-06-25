Concentric Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.2% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.3% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $891.35.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $737.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $779.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $898.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.