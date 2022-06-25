Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,265 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IEMG opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

