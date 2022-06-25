Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $24.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Constellium has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

