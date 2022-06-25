Corbenic Partners LLC Has $54,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Corbenic Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,537 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $235.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

