Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $275,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 204,372 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

