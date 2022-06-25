Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.38

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.38 and last traded at C$3.38, with a volume of 3425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.01 million and a P/E ratio of -17.73.

Get Cornerstone Capital Resources alerts:

About Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.