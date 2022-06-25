Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.96 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $127,000.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

