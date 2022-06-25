Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,755 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

