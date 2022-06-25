Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.9% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $484.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $391.25 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

