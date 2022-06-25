Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $484.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.08 and a 200 day moving average of $521.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $391.25 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $6,438,469 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Truist Financial increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.