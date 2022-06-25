Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Leah F. Belsky Sells 200,000 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Leah F. Belsky sold 200,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:COUR opened at $15.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Coursera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,421,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,389,000 after purchasing an additional 160,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,032,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,539,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Coursera by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,253,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,266,000 after purchasing an additional 550,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,723,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

