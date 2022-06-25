Cowen Cuts SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target to $11.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 112.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. SomaLogic has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $14.72.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SomaLogic will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of SomaLogic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

