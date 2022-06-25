Cowen Trims TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Target Price to $14.00

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.52% from the stock’s previous close.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.29.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 17,839 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,641,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $9,646,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.