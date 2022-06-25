Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $94.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CBRL. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

CBRL stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $82.29 and a one year high of $153.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

