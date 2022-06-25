Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $313.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.21.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $261.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of American Tower by 12.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.3% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.