Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $313.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
AMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.21.
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $261.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.
In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of American Tower by 12.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.3% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.