Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a CHF 64 price target on the stock.
OTC:CMOPF opened at 47.50 on Thursday. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of 47.50 and a 52-week high of 74.00.
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
