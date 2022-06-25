Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (OTC:CMOPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a CHF 64 price target on the stock.

OTC:CMOPF opened at 47.50 on Thursday. Cosmo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of 47.50 and a 52-week high of 74.00.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization products for gastroenterology and endoscopy worldwide. It offers Lialda/Mezavant/Mesavancol and UCERIS/Cortiment, an oral tablet formulation for remission in active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis; GI Genius, a system that uses artificial intelligence to detect colorectal polyps; and Methylene Blue MMX, diagnostic drug to enhance pre-cancerous and cancerous detection of colorectal lesions during colonoscopy.

