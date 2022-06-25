Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $61.48 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99.

Regency Centers ( NYSE:REG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.36 million.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.