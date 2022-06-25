Credit Suisse Group Trims Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Target Price to $40.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.17.

INVH stock opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

