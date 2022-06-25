Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.50

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 25458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -204.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $57,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 30.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

