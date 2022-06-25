CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $386,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $295,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,518 shares of company stock valued at $26,695,256 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.84. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

