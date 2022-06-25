CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $181.00 Average PT from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.00.

A number of analysts have commented on CYBR shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Summit Insights lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $142.80 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

