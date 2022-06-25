Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,022 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of Darden Restaurants worth $47,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $119.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.95. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

