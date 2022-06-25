Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Acquires $11,500,005.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Michael Gladstone acquired 766,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 766,667 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

DAWN stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 434.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 151,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

