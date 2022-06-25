Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Trading 8.1% Higher

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.79. 7,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 504,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 78.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:DH)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.