Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Price Target to €10.00

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €9.00 ($9.47) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BKRIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €5.80 ($6.11) to €6.00 ($6.32) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. AlphaValue downgraded Bank of Ireland Group to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of BKRIY opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.