Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $152.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $112.91 on Thursday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 55,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.