Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.4% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $22,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.