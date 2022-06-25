Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $10,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 588.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $41.14 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.53.
