discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Purchases £19,814.97 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2022

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCVGet Rating) insider Simon Gibbins purchased 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 601 ($7.36) per share, with a total value of £19,814.97 ($24,271.15).

discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 631 ($7.73) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 730.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 818.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £602.33 million and a P/E ratio of 23.99. discoverIE Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 592 ($7.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,274 ($15.61).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSCV. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.09) to GBX 920 ($11.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

About discoverIE Group (Get Rating)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.