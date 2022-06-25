discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Purchases £19,814.97 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) insider Simon Gibbins purchased 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 601 ($7.36) per share, with a total value of £19,814.97 ($24,271.15).

discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 631 ($7.73) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 730.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 818.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £602.33 million and a P/E ratio of 23.99. discoverIE Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 592 ($7.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,274 ($15.61).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSCV. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of discoverIE Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.09) to GBX 920 ($11.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

