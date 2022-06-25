Diversified Trust Co Acquires 356 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palomar were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Palomar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Palomar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of PLMR opened at $64.52 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $29,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLMR. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

About Palomar (Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.